Crime

Woman arrested for murder after body found inside freezer in Arkansas

A woman wanted for homicide in Oklahoma has been arrested in Wisconsin.
Credit: Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis — A woman wanted for homicide in Oklahoma has been arrested in Wisconsin.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Kore Adams was taken into custody during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on a Wagoner County, Oklahoma warrant for first-degree murder with deliberate intent and desecration of a corpse. 

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Elise Schaffer says the victim was reported missing last spring and that she and Adams lived together. Adams, also known as Kore Bommeli, had reported Talina Galloway missing to Wagoner County law enforcement in mid-April. 

Credit: Dane County Sheriff's Office

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot said Galloway’s body was found inside a freezer in Polk County, Arkansas in December.

