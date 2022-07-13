Woman arrested after multiple stabbed at Saline County gas station

Arkansas State Police arrested a woman in connection to multiple stabbings at a Saline County gas station.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark — Arkansas State Police arrested a woman on Wednesday in connection to multiple stabbings at a Big Red/Valero gas station on US70 in Saline County.

According to reports, the woman arrived in a blue vehicle with Missouri plates around 5:00 p.m. and proceeded to stab a customer.

She then drove away and reportedly found another victim to stab before returning to the gas station.

Leigh Bias, the store manager, said that when the woman returned, she approached a store employee and stabbed her as well.

Police arrived on the scene and caught the woman soon after.

All of the victims are expected to be okay, though at least one was taken in an ambulance.