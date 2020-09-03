LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Little Rock Police Department, a 72-year-old man was beaten with his walking cane after trying to pay a woman for sex at a Little Rock motel.

On Friday, March 6, the 72-year-old victim said he met a woman named "Toylonda" at the Ritz Motel on Asher Avenue. He said he was going to pay for sex, but they could not agree on an amount.

The victim said Toylonda demanded $20 for her time.

According to the police report, the victim refused to pay her, so she took his walking cane and struck him multiple times. A witness then gave the woman $20 to stop the attack. She took the money left the motel.

Little Rock police said the man suffered a deep laceration on his forehead a possibly a broken right forearm. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

RELATED: Lonoke Co. deputies find 2 children home alone after mother arrested for public intoxication

RELATED: Man accused of murdering couple in their sleep arrested after manhunt

RELATED: Former karate instructor found guilty of sexually abusing 4 former students