Little Rock woman charged for alleged murder of husband

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested Shaylaya Khabeer in the shooting death of 28-year-old Braxton Hale.

Reports say that the shooting happened on Jan. 14 as Little Rock police began investigating the incident around Par Drive.

Police say Khabeer was holding "two bullets" and $300 in cash. Khabeer reportedly told police that Hale was her husband and the two were upstairs when the alleged shooting happened.

Officers took the bullets, cash, and her phone as evidence.

She is being charged with first degree murder, but was originally facing charges for first degree domestic battery.

Authorities upgraded the charges against Khabeer following the death of her husband.

Reports say that police are still investigating the incident.