PINE BLUFF, Ark — A Pine Bluff woman has been arrested and charged with murder after police found a dead man near Staples.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers arrived to the scene in reference to a shooting.

Once they arrived, officers found 43-year-old Stanley Jones with apparent gunshot wounds. He pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested 28-year-old Kendra Howard and charged her with first degree murder.

This is the city's ninth homicide in 2020.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: North Little Rock police investigating homicide at convenience store

RELATED: Little Rock man shot and killed by police after fatally shooting 11-year-old