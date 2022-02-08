Woman dies after being hit by two vehicles in Little Rock

A woman has died after a hit-and-run in Little Rock Monday night. She was hit by another vehicle who tried to avoid hitting her.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman has died after being hit by two vehicles Monday night, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

The woman was found on the ground suffering from multiple injuries in the westbound lane at 11301 Financial Center Parkway around 10:30 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

During the investigation it was concluded that the first vehicle that hit her left the scene of the collision. She was also hit by a second vehicle that was trying to avoid hitting her while she was in the roadway.

No one has been arrested or given citations related to the hit-and-run at this time.

The victim has not been identified as this time.