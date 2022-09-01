Police: Woman found dead in North Little Rock home, investigation underway

North Little Rock police are investigating a "suspicious death" after authorities found a woman dead inside of her home.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police have started investigating a "suspicious death" that happened on Wednesday.

According to reports, authorities responded to a a call and traveled to a residence on Schaer Street around 10:16 p.m.

Upon arrival, authorities found a woman that was dead inside of the home. Following the discovery of the woman, authorities are launching an investigation into her death.

The woman's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact them at 501-680-8439 or at 501-771-7167.