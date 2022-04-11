Woman found fatally shot in Little Rock determined as homicide, police say

Officers are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found with gunshot wounds on Terra Vista Circle.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found with gunshot wounds on Terra Vista Circle.

On Thursday, April 7, officers responded to a shooting on Terra Vista Circle. When they arrived, officers found a woman, later identified as Brittany Cottrell of Little Rock, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on the pre-investigation, detectives were not able to determine if this was a homicide.

Cottrell’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab as a death investigation until the results of the autopsy were released.

On April 8, detectives determined Cottrell's death was consistent with a homicide after the autopsy was complete.

This investigation is ongoing.