Woman found fatally shot in Little Rock determined as homicide, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found with gunshot wounds on Terra Vista Circle.
On Thursday, April 7, officers responded to a shooting on Terra Vista Circle. When they arrived, officers found a woman, later identified as Brittany Cottrell of Little Rock, suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Based on the pre-investigation, detectives were not able to determine if this was a homicide.
Cottrell’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab as a death investigation until the results of the autopsy were released.
On April 8, detectives determined Cottrell's death was consistent with a homicide after the autopsy was complete.
This investigation is ongoing.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.