SHERWOOD, Ark — According to Sgt. Drew Edwards with the Sherwood Police Department, minutes before midnight on Sunday they received a call in reference to a deceased woman at 221 W. Woodruff.

Upon arrival at the residence, police found the body of a woman.

Police have not released details on the victim or a suspect, but say the public is in no immediate danger.

Sgt. Edwards believes this to be the first homicide of the year in Sherwood.

More on this story as it develops.