Mountain Home woman charged with first-degree murder of man

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder for her alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a Mountain Home man on Saturday evening.

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — Following an investigation on Saturday evening, a Baxter County woman was charged with first-degree murder.

38-year-old Kristy Shay Leedham-Johnson of Mountain Home was charged for her alleged involvement in the murder of 48-year-old Mark Dennis Mucha.

According to reports, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Baxter County sheriffs were called regarding having someone removed from a different house. The caller allegedly told a deputy that Leedham-Johnson had been "hanging around" his daughter and he wanted a welfare check done at his daughter's home on Old Arkana Road.

When deputies arrived at the home on Old Arkana Road they found a deceased male lying in the doorway with blood on his body.

Deputies then went to the back of the home and found Leedham-Johnson, and when deputies addressed her she raised her hands and responded, "He's a really bad guy. I did what I had to do to get away."

A search warrant was obtained and just outside the home deputies found a gun and knife that had been concealed. Investigators also found a gunshot wound on the victim's body.

Leedham-Johnson was taken to the Baxter County Detention Center and booked on a charge of first-degree murder, with a $250,000 bond.

The body of the victim has been taken to the Baxter County Coroner's Office.