Mountain Home woman charged with first-degree murder of man

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — Following an investigation on Saturday evening, a Baxter County woman was charged with first-degree murder.
38-year-old Kristy Shay Leedham-Johnson of Mountain Home was charged for her alleged involvement in the murder of 48-year-old Mark Dennis Mucha.
According to reports, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Baxter County sheriffs were called regarding having someone removed from a different house. The caller allegedly told a deputy that Leedham-Johnson had been "hanging around" his daughter and he wanted a welfare check done at his daughter's home on Old Arkana Road.
When deputies arrived at the home on Old Arkana Road they found a deceased male lying in the doorway with blood on his body.
Deputies then went to the back of the home and found Leedham-Johnson, and when deputies addressed her she raised her hands and responded, "He's a really bad guy. I did what I had to do to get away."
A search warrant was obtained and just outside the home deputies found a gun and knife that had been concealed. Investigators also found a gunshot wound on the victim's body.
Leedham-Johnson was taken to the Baxter County Detention Center and booked on a charge of first-degree murder, with a $250,000 bond.
The body of the victim has been taken to the Baxter County Coroner's Office.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.