Shawna Cash pleaded not guilty to capital murder and other charges in the death of Officer Kevin Apple.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — A Pine Bluff woman has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and other charges in the death of a northwest Arkansas police officer.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports 23-year-old Shawna Cash entered the plea Wednesday in Benton County Circuit Court.

Cash is charged in the June death of Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple. Police have said Cash was driving a vehicle that struck and dragged Apple when he approached the vehicle in a convenience store parking lot.

An affidavit following the incident shows police questioning Cash about what happened leading up to Officer Apple's death. She did not take responsibility for the fatal crash and said she was just doing what she was told to do and that she tends to "blackout" during stressful situations.

Cash told investigators she had smoked marijuana the morning of Officer Apple's death but had done any other substances.

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty.