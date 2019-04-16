SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to University Hospital with a kitchen knife still in her back following an altercation just after 1 a.m.

According to police, an argument broke out between Claudia Martinez and a man she met on "Plenty of Fish" dating site in the 400 block of Vance Jackson on the city's northwest side.

Police say the man grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen and stabbed her in the back. The woman's son came running out when he heard his mom scream and the man told the son "You mom stabbed herself in the back!"

The son then pushed the man out of the apartment and locked the door.

Prior to being taken to the hospital, Martinez confirmed the suspect stabbed her and that his profile was on her phone. She stated that she had only known the suspect for two days.

While Martinez was taken to the hospital with the knife still in her back, she is currently in recovery and in good condition.

Police are still looking for the suspect who fled on foot.