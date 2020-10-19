Woman wanted after suspected of hitting man with car, killing him in Searcy

Searcy police are looking for 36-year-old Twyla Glass after 28-year-old Johnny Williams was "struck by a vehicle" and later died at the hospital.

SEARCY, Ark. — According to the Searcy Police Department, officers responded to the Auto Zone on East Race Street just after 4:30 a.m. and found 28-year-old Johnny Williams "laying on the ground unresponsive."

Williams later died at a nearby hospital.

Police say that Williams was "struck by a vehicle" before he died, and believe that 36-year-old Twyla Glass to be the suspect in their investigation.

Searcy police ask that if you know of Glass's whereabouts to contact (501) 279-1038.