Woman's car shot at on Asher Avenue while passing through crowd

A Little Rock woman believes her car may have struck someone while driving through a crowd of people, leading someone to shoot at her vehicle.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police reports, officers responded to West 11th Street for a criminal mischief call on Monday, Jan. 18 at 8:06 p.m.

The woman involved told police she was driving eastbound on Asher Avenue near the intersection of Mary Street when she said a group of subjects were blocking traffic. The woman said the subjects were allowing vehicles to do "donuts" in the roadway.

The woman said a subject allowed her to pass through, but on her way, she believes she struck someone with her vehicle.

The woman said an unknown suspect then started shooting at her vehicle.

Officers observed two marks near the back drivers side taillight of her vehicle that appeared to be gunshot ricochets.