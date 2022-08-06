Two women seen stealing Ulta Beauty products in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok video inside the Ulta store shows the suspects stashing multiple items into their bags and walking out the door.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers are searching for two female suspects for stealing items from an Ulta Beauty in Lakewood Village.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 4 and it has since become a viral video on TikTok.

A woman on TikTok posted a video of two females inside the Ulta store and it shows the suspects stashing multiple items into their bags and walking out the door.

In a police report, the store manager told police that one of the suspects said, "There is nothing you can do to stop me."

The total monetary value of the items stolen has not been shared at this time.

The video has been viewed over 2 million times.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.