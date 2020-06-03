WYNNE, Ark. — According to the Wynne Police Department, a Tennessee man was arrested in Wynne on March 4 on various charges.

Police said officers responded to a call of a possible rape on Wednesday night. The suspect arrested was identified as 38-year-old Owen Mize of Cordova, Tennessee.

Mize was charged with Rape, Kidnapping, Domestic Battery in the 3rd Degree, and Interfering with Emergency Communications.

He was transported to the Cross County Jail and posted bond for $100,000. Mize is set to appear in the Cross County Circuit Court on March 23.

