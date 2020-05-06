YELL COUNTY, Ark. — The Yell County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of 41-year-old David Shaun White, who is a suspect in a homicide which is believed to have occurred on Wednesday, June 3, near Centerville, Ark.

White may be driving a 2002 Silver GMC Yukon with Arkansas licenses plate 564YGD.

White is believed to be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Yell County Sheriff’s Department at 479-495-4881 or their local law enforcement.

RELATED: Alexander police officer killed, Arkansas State Police investigating 'accidental' death

RELATED: Juvenile male fatally shot at North Little Rock apartment, police investigating

RELATED: 36-year-old male shot, killed at Chapel Ridge Apartments in Jacksonville