The Yell Co. Sheriff's Department has arrested 21-year-old Emily Michelle Markham in connection to the death of her son, 2-year-old Remington Rainey.
Chief Deputy John Foster said that Markham has been charged with permitting the abuse of a child resulting in serious physical injury or death. This is a class B felony.
Markham turned herself in on Jan. 31 after a warrant for her arrest had been issued. The bond was set at $100,000. Her first court appearance will be on Feb. 7.
Along with Markham's arrest, her ex-boyfriend was arrested on Nov. 30, 2018 with a first-degree murder charge. He was arrested with a $1M bond He has since pleaded not guilty.
The state medical examiner said Rainey died from blunt-force trauma to the head.
Mullins' next pretrial hearing is on March 7.