The Yell Co. Sheriff's Department has arrested 21-year-old Emily Michelle Markham in connection to the death of her son, 2-year-old Remington Rainey.

Chief Deputy John Foster said that Markham has been charged with permitting the abuse of a child resulting in serious physical injury or death. This is a class B felony.

Markham turned herself in on Jan. 31 after a warrant for her arrest had been issued. The bond was set at $100,000. Her first court appearance will be on Feb. 7.

Along with Markham's arrest, her ex-boyfriend was arrested on Nov. 30, 2018 with a first-degree murder charge. He was arrested with a $1M bond He has since pleaded not guilty.

The state medical examiner said Rainey died from blunt-force trauma to the head.

Mullins' next pretrial hearing is on March 7.