BATESVILLE, Ark. — A former youth detention captain will spend seven years in jail for assaulting children and teens at the White River Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Batesville.

A judge called Peggy Kendrick's actions "sadistic and completely unjustified" after Kendrick admitted to pepper-spraying teens at the detention center and "letting them cook," meaning she wouldn't let them wash the pepper-spray off their skin.

She also told a judge she would attack them, unprovoked, and encouraged other correctional officers to do the same, but make sure their reports were "clean" with no mention of the unwarranted punishments.