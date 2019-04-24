DAMASCUS, Md. — Montgomery County police need your help in locating a missing Damascus teenager.

15-year-old Kayla Morgan Metz, of Shelldrake Court, has been reported as missing by her family.

Metz is described in a police report as a white female, 5-foot-7 inches tall and 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and long black hair.

Metz recently moved from Germantown to the Damascus area and police say she frequents the Germantown area to include areas around Northwest High School on Richter Farm Road.

Police and family are concerned for Metz’s welfare.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Morgan Metz should call police at 240-773-5400 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.