CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - At 1:13 p.m., a Crittenden County Sheriff’s deputy coordinator reported a vehicle, involved in an earlier accident, completely submerged. It was discovered in Hopefield Chute lake off of Dacus Lake Road.

There have been three confirmed fatalities, a woman and two children.

The Arkansas Game and Fish and Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office are on scene. The United States Coast Guard is headed to the scene to assist.

This story is developing.

