ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife, and their child have been transported to an eastern Tennessee airport after their private plane crashed near Elizabeth Municipal Airport in Carter County, Tennessee Thursday.

"Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation," Kelley Earnhardt, the sister of the former NASCAR driver and current television personality, tweeted after the crash.

The extent of their conditions was not immediately known. The Elizabethton Fire Chief told local media that no one has died in the crash.

The FAA confirms five people were aboard the Cessna Citation aircraft when it crashed. The occupants are believed to have been the Earnhardt family and two pilots.

"A Cessna Citation rolled off the end of Runway 24 and caught fire after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee at 3:40 p.m. today. Preliminary indication is that two pilots and three passengers were aboard," the FAA said in a released statement. "The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine probable cause of the accident."

Emergency personnel are on-scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCNC and NBC Charlotte for updates on this breaking story.