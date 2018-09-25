AUSTIN — It started with the honk of a horn and ended with a $600+ repair bill.

An Austin man, who did not want to be identified, is thankful his dashcam and rear-facing camera captured a bizarre road rage incident earlier this month. The video begins with the man getting on an Interstate Highway 35 northbound entrance ramp in Downtown Austin.

"I merged onto the highway and I honked at the guy in front of me for what I thought was him cutting me off," the man told KVUE.

He said he didn't see the truck's left blinker flashing.

"I recognize that I maybe shouldn't have [honked at him]," he said.

The driver in the white pickup didn't take that honk lightly.

"It immediately sets him off. He opens his door, makes lewd gestures at me, you know, gives me the finger," the man said.

Their encounter didn't end there. That driver stopped his truck and reversed before he drove off.

"I just watched him weave all over the road, mainly staying in the shoulder," the victim said.

Eventually, the two put some distance between them.

"At this point, he's in the middle lane. So I'm thinking, 'All right. Cool. He's over it. I'm over it,'" he said.

But it was far from over.

"And as soon as I get in front of him, I thought that he had hit me," the man said. "Next thing I know, as I'm coming to a stop, he hits me two or three more times, and then just takes off."

Not for long, though. The driver brake-checked the man in the middle of I-35. This all happened as his dashcam and rear-facing cam were rolling.

"I don't want to ruin the guy's life," he said. "I just want to bring attention to the fact that there's people like this on the road."

The man eventually called 911, but officers never found the driver. Since he had the license plate on video, he said he's since been able to identify him, but police are still investigating.

