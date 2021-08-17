Data shows 61% of nursing home employees in Arkansas vaccinated

New data from ACHI is tracking COVID-19 cases, deaths, and vaccination rates in Arkansas nursing homes amongst residents and health workers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — ACHI launched a new feature on their website that tracks COVID-19 cases, deaths, and vaccination rates in Arkansas nursing homes amongst residents and health workers.

These numbers are only what's reported or voluntarily given.

"We felt it important to give Arkansans access to the data and make it transparent when their loved ones are in a nursing home that they may not be protected," said ACHI CEO, Dr. Joe Thompson

Their hope was that the interactive dashboard would be transparent enough to help Arkansans, especially those with loved ones in nursing home facilities.

At a glance, out of the 222 Arkansas nursing homes reporting, only 27% had at least 75% of their personnel fully vaccinated as of August 1.

Ten Arkansas nursing homes have reported that more than 50% of their residents infected with COVID-19 have died:

The Waters of West Dixon (Little Rock)

Jamestown Nursing and Rehab (Rogers)

Chapel Woods Health and Rehabilitation (Warren)

Dermott City Nursing Home (Dermott)

Allay Health and Rehab (Little Rock)

The Waters of Newport (Newport)

Fianna Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Fort Smith)

Westwood Health and Rehab (Springdale)

Hickory Heights Health and Rehab (Little Rock)

Lakewood Health and Rehab (North Little Rock)

Melinda Jackson's 100-year-old aunt Annie Cole is inside one of those facilities. Jackson said she's been visiting Cole at The Waters of West Dixon for the last five years.

Cole contracted COVID-19 from inside the facility in October of 2020. The nursing home was closed to visitation then.

After reaching out to the facility, a representative said they've had two outbreaks in total. One in October and one recently. They have a 24/7 COVID response team with a system in place to isolate residents in their COVID unit.

"It just got to the point to where I had to just talk to the administrator and said, 'Listen, if we can't do nothing but bring her to the door and to look at me just to let her know you know somebody's coming to see her,'" said Jackson.

VIDEO: Melinda Jackson’s 100-year old aunt is a resident inside the Waters of West Dixon nursing home. @ACHI_Net cited the facility as having 50% of their residents infected with COVID dying. pic.twitter.com/jpM1nsvMje — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) August 17, 2021

Before the pandemic, she could come and go freely to visit her aunt. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, she was limited. She started to believe her aunt was less taken care of when she would come up to the facility door to see her.

A representative from the Waters of West Dixon said during the pandemic, they did experience understaffing.

"They've changed administration since the pandemic hit and what I can say about the new administration is they are really working with me and my dad and for anybody else who wants to go up there to see her," said Jackson.

Jackson was shocked to see the vaccination and COVID-19 case numbers for the facility though.

It's that type of transparency that she appreciates, and Dr. Thompson is adamant about sharing it.

"Any data that is related to the risk of COVID [should be] available to people to make good and better decisions," said Dr. Thompson.