Daughter of Atkins superintendent remembers her father's legacy

ATKINS, Ark. — Tuesday became a day of shock and grief for the Atkins School District after announcing their Superintendent Jody Jenkins died early in the morning after a hard fight against COVID-19.

“He's just really great,” said Jackie Moore, Jenkins’ daughter. “We are going to miss him. But we know where he is.”

Jenkins was known as a man of love who spent many years in education at schools across Arkansas.

He was a coach, a principal, and a superintendent, but to his family, he was a hero.

"He's done everything he could to make us who we are today,” said Moore of her father.

Jenkins was living out a childhood dream, just starting his 2nd year leading the Atkins School District.

"He grew up here, went to school here, it's always been his dream to come back and be in administration,” said Moore.

Jenkins's daughter documented his fight on social media.

He caught COVID-19 after the start of the school year, originally recovering from home until his symptoms worsened.

Jenkins himself posted on his Facebook page just days before students headed back to school pledging to keep his district safe during the pandemic.

Moore said he was strong in his faith and went to each school and prayed for students and teachers ahead of a difficult year.

"We feel confident that my dad has received ultimate healing at this point because he knew Jesus as his lord and savior, so we find hope in that,” said Moore.

The Jenkins family said this has been the hardest thing their family has endured, and would not wish it on anyone.

Moore only hopes her father’s legacy will live on in their community.

"He didn't burden us with the hard decisions he had to make. The only thing he brought to our family is love,” said Moore.