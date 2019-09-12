TAMPA, Fla. — This month's full moon is rather special -- even just for its timing.

Space.com said December's full moon occurs at 12:12 a.m. ET on Dec. 12.

While the moon will look full the nights before and after its peak, this particular full moon -- dubbed the Full Cold Moon -- seems to peak at the perfect time.

Our sister-station WBNS said it's called the "Full Cold Moon" because this is when the year's winter cold really begins to hit much of the country. Of course, we Floridians wouldn't know much about that.

According to Forbes, the "Full Cold Moon" is sometimes also referred to as the "Long Nights Moon." So, maybe we should go with that version here in the Sunshine State.

Either way, while the moon may look beautiful, it could actually make it a little tough for you to see the Geminid meteor shower that's expected to peak early Saturday morning. On a good, dark night, WBNS said you can see 50+ meteors per hour. But, a bright moon could cause glare and make it more difficult to see those meteors.

Then again, we're expecting some clouds later this week, which could put a damper on the meteor shower viewing anyway. But, who knows? If 12 is your lucky number, we just might have enough luck to see the moon and a meteor or two.

