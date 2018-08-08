It's about time Delilah tells us what it's like in New York City.

'Hey There Delilah,' the chart-topping song from the Plain White T's, is in the works to become a TV series.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 2006 megahit is being developed into a romantic dramedy about a long-distance relationship between a college student in NYC and a singer-songwriter on the come-up. The best part? Plain White T's frontman Tom Higgenson will be a part of the process.

"It’s been more than a decade since 'Hey There Delilah' was released, and people always ask me about it. A whole lot of people really connected with that song, and I’m very proud of that," Higgenson said. "I’m so excited to have an opportunity to give a new generation the chance to form their own connection with the song, and fall in love with its story through this new project.”

So what are the possibilities with the storyline? Read the lyrics below and decide for yourself.

