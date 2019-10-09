BENTON COUNTY, Mississippi — One person is dead and several others injured following a school bus crash in Benton County, Mississippi.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol told WREG’s Melissa Moon the bus had just begun its route when the driver may have had a heart attack or other medical emergency while traveling down Highway 72 near Hopewell Crossing. The bus went off the roadway and into a ditch where it rolled over on it’s side.

The driver, Chester Cole, was killed.

Two individuals injured in the crash were taken to Methodist Olive Branch while another five were rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Of those taken to Le Bonheur, authorities said at least two of them had to be airlifted.

The westbound lanes were diverted to the eastbound lanes as emergency crews worked the scene.

The seven children on the bus at the time were between the ages of seven and 13.