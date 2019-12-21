PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, a fatal vehicle collision in front of 2318 S. Camden left one dead Friday, December 20.

A newer model Mustang and a Buick Century were in the Northbound lane on Camden Road. Witnesses say the driver of the Buick was traveling North when it was struck head-on by the driver of the Mustang.

The passenger in the Buick sustained notable injuries during the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of both drivers are being withheld for further investigation.