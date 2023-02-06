'City Spies' wins 2023 Charlie May Simon Award

Arkansas middle schoolers have spoken. Their favorite book of the year is...

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas middle school students have selected "City Spies" by James Ponti as their favorite book of 2023.

Ponti's "City Spies" is the winner of this year's Charlie May Simon Award, an honor handed out for 51 years in the Natural State.

There were 10 nominees, and Arkansas students had to read at least three to be eligible to cast a vote.

No suspense here, but Ponti's book was an overwhelming favorite, telling a story full of unexpected twists about kid spies and families.

We interviewed Ponti over Zoom while he was at his home in Orlando, and it's obvious why he's a renowned author.

He is a master of storytelling worldwide.

The interview is about 10 minutes and is full of surprises, much like the winning book.