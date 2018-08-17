There are two stories we've been following at THV11: A one-of-a-kind school in Little Rock for dyslexic children are looking for a forever home after outgrowing their space, and Park Hill Elementary is looking for a tenant to bring life to the abandoned school. The two stories have now come together as one.

Four years ago, the Hannah School began with four students in its founder's garage. In that time, they've outgrown four locations, and are hoping to make Park Hill home. But they're facing one major obstacle.

"We need 1/4-of-$1 million in two weeks,” said Melissa Hannah, the Hannah School's founder.

The school teaches dyslexic children how to learn differently, gets them back-on-track and prepares them to return to traditional schools.

When Hannah opened the school four years ago, she had no idea just how many children would need her help.

"Right now, we have 52 children,” she explained.

Parents from across Central Arkansas commute to Little Rock daily to bring their kids to the Hannah School.

In June, we told you the Hannah School had outgrown their current digs.

"School started on Monday and already we've had about 4 calls of people interested in touring the school and pursuing a placement, but we have no more space where we are,” the Speech Language Pathologist-turned-educator told me.

Thursday night, they found out they'd been approved to purchase the abandoned Park Hill Elementary School in North Little Rock.

"This alleviates a lot of stress, because we will have space to grow, and be able to accept more children in to our program,” Hannah said with a smile.

The 94 year-old school has stood vacant since 2014.

Earlier this year, several businesses moved into one of the school buildings as a mixed-use facility. Hannah says they'll be allowed to continue their leases, as long as they don't need the space to expand.

"I don't see us being a huge school,” Hannah explained. “But our school program is vital to a lot of children's long-term success."

Which brings us back to the challenge at-hand.

"We need not just funding for a school building, but also funding to make sure we can have the best technology, and opportunities to educate the children while they're here at our school,” Hannah said finally.

She hopes to have the students moved in sometime between October and December, but first, they'll have to secure the $250,000 down-payment.

If you'd like to donate, you can contact the Hannah School at P.O. Box 56817, Little Rock, AR 72215 or 501-940-4373.

