LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Instead of vacations and ice cream, lots of Arkansans are thinking about the worst-case scenario this week.They are attending training courses to learn how to prevent or survive a workplace shooting.

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted one such event Monday, St. James United Methodist Church in Little Rock will be the site of one Thursday, Ouachita Baptist University will hold one Friday in Arkadelphia and Little Rock’s Greater Friendship Christian Church will offer one Saturday.

“Churches are very open and trusting organizations, and they should be, by their very nature,” Josh Lawson said. “But that doesn’t mean that the leaders of these organizations don’t need to be aware of what could happen.”

Lawson, a division manager for Church Mutual Insurance Company, will host Thursday’s event at St. James United Methodist Church. It is free and open to anyone, and Lawson says around 250 people registered to attend.

Of the response, Lawson said he was, “surprised by it and pleased with it. We just want to help people with this side of things. So, if more come, fantastic.”

Ouachita Baptist University says its event is designed for educators and law enforcement. It will feature John Michael Keyes, who created the I Love U Guys Foundation after his daughter was killed in a school shooting in 2006.

Lawson said Wednesday it makes a lot of sense to go, at the end of summer, to a training session such as these.

“Now is a natural time, when new rhythms for families -- and for people in general -- are starting back up,” he explained. “School’s coming, and as a result of that, people coming back from vacations, and camps, and trips, and whatever they’ve been doing this summer. Schools are starting up, so people are coming back home and getting into regular rhythms of life.”

Lawson said Thursday’s event will be the first his company has staged in Arkansas, and among the first in the country. Though most of his company’s clients are churches and the event will be held at a church, he said that people of all faiths, and from many different types of businesses, will be in the audience.

“It’s a really great thing,” he stated, “that there are organizations that—some are religiously-affiliated, and some are completely not religiously-affiliated—but the information applies universally.”

The session will include presentations from members of Church Mutual’s risk control division, ALICE Training Institute, an organization that teaches active shooter response and Firestorm, which specializes in crisis prevention. “Firestorm helps more on the preventative side of things,” Lawson said, “where they can help organizations to look at their facilities differently, to start, kind of, looking at visitors--or potential intruders, even — on their premises, and how to interact with them in a way that is thinking primarily of the safety of their people.”

Lawson said there is no charge for Thursday’s event, which will run from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., and walk-ups are welcome.

“The realities and the risks are not unique to one organization vs. another, or one specific denominational organization vs. another,” he said. “When we get into this topic, everyone’s got about the same level of risk.”

