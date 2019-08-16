CABOT, Ark. — Cabot Freshman Academy kicked off the school year with the opportunity to learn a thing or two outside of the classroom.

During their Adulting Day this Friday, Aug. 16, teachers worked with students to teach them things that they say every adult should know.

"All of our students are given an opportunity to learn practical skills things they can take into the real world and feel like they are successful," Keystone Teacher Amber Pirnique said.

Students learned a variety of topics, including:

Tie a tie

Making a pot of coffee

Opening a checkings or savings account

Jumping a car

Packing a suitcase

Registering to vote

Writing thank you cards

Sewing a button

Changing a flat tire

"As teachers we know it's our job to teach the academics -- reading, writing, math, social studies -- but its also our duty to pass on some wisdom and experience to the next generation and give them practical skills they can use as they become adults," Pirnique said.

Students said that while they were interested in learning new things, their parents were equally excited for their newfound skills.

"My mom is a big fan of it, [she's] going to come over today and see what's going on -- she wants me to learn these life skills," student Abe Owen said.

Students didn't just learn skills to help them around the house or with a car -- they also had opportunities to learn about work skills like managing a calendar and conducting a social media presence.

"It's going to help us as we grow and as we go off to college so we aren’t lost in the world, so we can manage to live by ourselves," student Katie Minge said.