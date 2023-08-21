Schools offering AP African American studies asked to send course material to Arkansas Department of Education

The Arkansas Department of Education is asking school districts offering AP African American studies to hand over the course material by September 8th.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — After an announcement was made by the Arkansas Department of Education regarding Advancement Placement (AP) classes on African American studies not being offered or recognized for course credit as an AP course for the 2023-2024 year, six schools in Arkansas said that they intend to continue offering AP African American Studies to students for the 2023 school year.

Arkansas Department of Education Secretary, Jacob Oliva is now asking those school districts to hand over the course material.

Secretary Oliva sent out a letter that stated that to ensure that the school districts comply with state law, he will need to see what is being taught.

This letter comes after the legislature passed a law that prohibits "indoctrinating" students with the teaching of critical race theory.

The Little Rock District, North Little Rock School District, eStem Public Charter School District, Jonesboro Public Schools, and the Jacksonville North Pulaski School will all have to give the materials to the Department of Education by September 8.