Arkansas education leaders look to improve classroom safety

The Arkansas School Safety Commission has been actively working towards creating more secure classrooms.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson recommissioned the Arkansas School Safety Commission in the wake of the mass shooting that happened at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

On Tuesday, the commission began its second week of meetings, so that they can come up with new recommendations to create more secure classrooms.

As they have been recommissioned, the committee has been taking time to review past recommendations from when the group was originally created in 2018.

While in the process of making those new recommendations, committee members such as educators, police, mental health experts, and legislators, have said that they want to make sure consistent, standardized guidelines are adopted all across the state.

One member of the safety committee, Hot Springs Police Chief Chris Chapmond, mentioned that, "Everybody has to be educated as to what the recommendations are; it can't just be a plan on a shelf. You know, you have to have those discussions and understand that what has been recommended with this very diverse group are going to become best practices."

The group has also discussed, the possibility for law enforcement to have a master key that would allow them to open every door.

And as they have continued their discussions, committee members have asked for more parent representation as they continue to work towards having more stakeholder voices be represented.