Local leaders attend grand opening of Maumelle Charter High School

State and local leaders stopped in Maumelle for the grand opening of the state's new $35 million dollar charter school.

MAUMELLE, Arkansas — An Arkansas high school has been celebrating its first days in a brand new building.

Maumelle Charter High School began its first semester a couple of weeks ago, and on Monday, they were able to celebrate an official opening with Governor Hutchinson

The Governor and other state leaders got a tour of the brand new $35 million dollar building, which features an auditorium and gym that the school never had before.

But it wasn't just the building they were impressed with, but also the academic success that the school has achieved.

The Governor highlighted the significance of schools, like Maumelle Charter, because of their academic excellence. He also stated that it gives parents the option to choose a different kind of education for kids.

"That's the choice we want in life. We can compete in education and we can provide the best product so that parents can have the greatest confidence and we can excel and we can excel and innovate at the same time," said Governor Hutchinson.

The Governor also explained how Maumelle Charter High School is not only one of the top performing charters in the state, but that it's also one of the top schools overall.