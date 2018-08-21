LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - School is in full swing, which means children also need help outside of the classroom in areas they find difficult.

AR Kids Read hopes to improve the literacy of Arkansas children before they reach fourth grade. The volunteer group is hoping to add more names to their signup sheet this school year.

The group serves 48 schools and has given more than 3,000 books to kids. The program said 63 percent of Arkansas third-graders are reading below grade level.

Volunteers aim to change this to pave the way for a brighter future. So far, they’ve found that 81 percent of students helped have improved on reading tests.



