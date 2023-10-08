Here's when each Arkansas school district begins classes this year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The start of the school year is right around the corner for students in Arkansas. Here's a look at when each public and charter school begins classes for 2023.
Monday, August 14th
Little Rock School District
North Little Rock School District
Pulaski County Special School District
Ark. School for the Blind
Ark. School for the Deaf
Arkadelphia School District
Augusta School District
Bald Knob School District
Bauxite School District
Bearden School District
Beebe School District
Benton School District
Bradford School District
Brinkley School District
Bryant School District
Caddo Hills School District
Camden Fairview School District
Carlisle School District
Cedar Ridge School District
Cleveland County School District
Danville School District
Dardanelle School District
Dermott School District
Des Arc School District
Dewitt School District
Division of Youth Services School System
Dover School District
Drew Central School District
Dordyce School District
Fountain Lake School District
Friendship Aspire Academy
Glen Rose School District
Gurdon School District
Hampton School District
Harmony Grove School District
Hermitage School District
Hot Springs School District
Izard County School District
Jackson Co. School District
Kirby School District
Lake Hamilton School District
Lakeside School District
Lonoke School District
Magnet Cove School District
Mccrory School District
Melbourne School District
Midland School District
Monticello School District
Nemo Vista School District
Nevada School District
Ouachita School District
Pangburn School District
Prescott School District
Rose Bud School District
Scholarmade Achievement Place of Arkansas
Searcy School District
Sheridan School District
South Conway County School District
Star City School District
Stuttgart School District
Two Rivers School District
Watson Chapel School District
Western Yell County
White Hall School District
Wonderview School District
Woodlawn School District
Tuesday, August 15th
Arkansas Virtual Academy
Cabot School District
Centerpoint School District
Cossatot River School District
Cutter-morning Star School District
Guy-perkins School District
Hector School District
Jasper School District
Mayflower School District
Mountain Pine School District
Ozark Mountain School District
Perryville School District
Poyen School District
West Side School District
White Co. Central School District
Wednesday, August 16th
Bismarck School District
Calico Rock School District
Concord School District
Deer/ Mt. Judea School District
Greenbrier School District
Hazen School District
Heber Springs School District
Jessieville School District
Mcgehee School District
Mena School District
Mountain View School District
Mt. Vernon/ Enola School District
Pine Bluff School District
Pottsville School District
Quitman School District
Searcy County School District
Southside School District
University of Arkansas at Monticello
Thursday, August 17th
England School District
Newport School District
South Pike County School District
Vilonia School District
Monday, August 21st
Batesville School District
Conway School District
Dumas School District
Jacksonville North Pulaski School District
Malvern School District
Mount Ida School District
Ouachita River School District
Russellville School District
Warren School District
Tuesday, August 22nd
Atkins School District
East End School District