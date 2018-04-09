LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Board of Directors of Arkansas Baptist College formally announced two important changes at the College.

First is the election of Judge Richard Mays to Chairman of the Board of Trustees and second is the appointment of Regina Favors as Interim President.

Judge Mays has a long and distinguished legal, judicial and business career. Mays has served on the board of trustees of Arkansas Baptist College for nearly 10 years. He succeeds Dr. Harris, who completed his term of service to the board as chairman.

Mrs. Regina Favors is a graduate of Arkansas Baptist College, as were her parents. Her father, the late Dr. W.O. Lindsey, served on the college’s board of trustees and her mother also volunteered as a college librarian.

“We are so pleased that Regina Favors is assuming the position of Interim President,” said Mays. “Mrs. Favors is extremely well suited for this important leadership role. Regina is a graduate of this institution who has had a distinguished career as a senior business executive. No one could be more passionate about serving our students and this community. She is the right person, at the right time, to help us focus on preparing our students for a lifetime of achievement in their chosen careers.”

In accepting the position, Favors indicated that the college faces some significant challenges, but none that cannot be overcome. “The greatest challenge we have before us is rising up to meet the needs of our community by being true to our founding mission. If we do that, and do it well, we will resolve our current challenges and continue to have a positive impact on the lives of generations to come,” said Favors in a statement.

Favors continued, “I am humbled and enthusiastic about the opportunity to put my lifetime of experience to work for the College I love. I am confident that we will quickly return the College to its original mission and the sound financial standing we had previously enjoyed and worked so hard to attain.”

Prior to accepting the role of college president, Mrs. Favors served as President and CEO of Pinnacle Business Solutions, a subsidiary of Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield. She had been with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas for 43 years. She previously worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C. Mrs. Favors has functioned in several management roles during her tenure and had management oversight for the “effective operations and financial activities of Medicare Programs, including Medicare Part A and Part B in several states; private business and CHAMPUS.” Mrs. Favors has taught as an Adjunct Professor with her alma mater from 1986 to 2004, extending educational opportunities and careers to students of Arkansas Baptist College. She also taught at Philander Smith College, and Webster University.

Mrs. Favors serves on the Board for Arkansas Baptist College and has served on 32 other boards, including the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Foundation Board, Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Arkansas Coordinating Council, the Quorum Court of the Pulaski County Public Facilities Board and Achieving Leadership Institute in Dallas, Texas. She is a member of the National Association of Professional Women and was a member of the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce. She served on the Arkansas Lung Association board of directors where she received a national military guard award for her philanthropist work. Mrs. Favors received the Trailblazer 2011 Powerful Business Women Award and was featured in the AY About You Magazine.

Mrs. Favors holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Arkansas Baptist College. She earned a Master’s degree from Ouachita Baptist University with focus in Education. She completed the Duke University Executive Program and is a Certified Health Insurance Executive. She has numerous certifications from professional organizations. Mrs. Favors is a member of the Concord Missionary Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas.

Former Arkansas Baptist College President, Dr. Fitz Hill, has pledged his full support to Mrs. Favors as she assumes her new role. Dr. Hill continues to serve the college as Director of the Scott Ford Center and Executive Director of the Arkansas Baptist College Foundation.

“Under Dr. Fitz Hill’s ten-year tenure as President of Arkansas Baptist College, the college enjoyed an unprecedented period of progress in fulfilling our mission while also developing a model for financial stability. We were able to achieve these goals due to overwhelming community and business support,” said Richard Mays.

Our goal is to send a strong message to all who have ever supported this institution that this board and all of those who serve the college are committed to renewing and enriching our relationships as we continue to work together to have a positive life-changing impact on those we serve and the community that supports us,” added Mays.

Arkansas Baptist College is a Historically Black College founded in 1884 and built by the children of slaves in order to provide their children an opportunity to pursue their educational and aspirational dreams. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

