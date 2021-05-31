Arkansas college retention rate up despite COVID-19 pandemic

Several Arkansas universities experienced students staying in school during COVID-19, including ASU, UCA, SAU, and U of A.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was a scary time for colleges and universities in Arkansas during the pandemic because they weren't sure what to expect for students staying in school. It turns out students chose education, and the retention rate increased.

"It was a notable improvement over the last year in particular in light of the environment," said Dr. Maria Markham, the Arkansas Department of Higher Education director.

"We got a lot of stimulus money from the federal government. Half of that had to be direct aid to students and that played a big role in incentivizing students to stay in higher ed," said Dr. Markham.

UALR professor Dr. Daryl Rice said he was relieved with the outcome after the unpredictable year students have had.

"We were all happy," he said.

UALR saw one of the biggest increases in student retention. Since 2016 UALR retention fell each year. That changed last year when the retention rose to 73 percent.

One of the things they contribute to their success is the Office of Student Retention Initiative, which was implemented right before the pandemic.

Staff also realized academics aren't the only thing keeping students from staying in school.

"Core care team will find out it's actually food insecurity... emotional problems, they can have overwhelming anxiety, housing insecurity," said Dr. Rice.

The Student Retention Office has expanded to help more students and UALR will have new mentor programs next fall specifically catered to new and non-traditional students.

"In my view, we've always been one of the more transfer-friendly institutions," said Dr. Rice.

Dr. Markham also pointed out the importance of not just going to college, but completing college.