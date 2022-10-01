Arkansas colleges resume classes as COVID continues to surge

K-12 schools are not alone in making tough decisions as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Because the Omicron variant is having an impact on virtually everything, classrooms at Philander Smith College will remain empty for a while longer.

"As of last week, we were scheduled to be resumed with face to face instruction," said Roderick Smothers, Sr., President of Philander Smith College. "We just made the decision that for the first week of classes that we would probably be safer to do a week of virtual instruction."

Smothers says the reality is that the hundreds of students that will be living on-campus full-time are already back.

"They were coming from their respective homes and [from] their respective states and cities," Smothers said.

Vaccinations are required for those living in the dorms.

Smothers said they needed more time before jumping straight into in-person classes.

"We thought we would get all of our students here, get them tested, give them an incubation period, test them again, and then we're going to start classes," Smothers said.

That is not the case at every place of higher learning in our state.

"This semester, we're going back to full-time in person for everyone," Laurence Alexander, Chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

He said it's a decision that was made by the University of Arkansas system more than a year ago.

Keeping everyone safe remains at the top of his list.

"Taking all the necessary precautions. And being cautious in our approach to it," Alexander said.

This is the first semester since the start of the pandemic that this school will be fully in-person.

Alexander adds they are prepared for any sudden changes, for example, if a student needs to quarantine.

"For students who do not have any other way and they want to go virtually, we have dozens of classes that are offered in an online format," Alexander said.

Alexander said the institution that if the school does have to pivot to a virtual format, that would only last for a limited time.