Arkansas doctor works to promote literacy among patients

One Arkansas doctor has been going above and beyond her call of duty, providing not only medical care but also improving literacy.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Many people visit the doctor on a regular basis for routine checkups and typically expect to have their blood pressure examined, temperature taken, and more.

In Monticello, there is one physician that hopes to improve the lives of kids both medically and educationally.

Every day inside the Jefferson Regional Monticello Medical Clinic, Dr. Slyvia Simon continues to follow her calling of caring for people.

"We still admit our own patients to the hospital and take care of hospice patients," Dr. Simon said.

She has been going above and beyond to make sure her patients are healthy.

"I do have so many patients that are not functionally literate," Dr. Simon said.

Reading problems can create a lot of issues for patients once they leave the exam room.

"They don't understand their discharge directions and so they may continue taking medicine they have at home that they were supposed to have discontinued," Dr. Simon described.

Dr. Simon mentioned that one of the best ways to improve literacy is to start early on in one's life.

"This is a relatively underserved area in most aspects and these books don't cost anything to the patients," she said.

This has been made possible thanks to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

The program mails free books to children under 5-years-old and every child in Arkansas is eligible.

"They [Dollywood Foundation] covers 50% of the cost of the books for each child each year [and] the local community has to raise the other 50%," Dr. Simon said.

Since 2017, more than 57,000 Arkansas children have been enrolled in the program and over 2,000 kids have graduated from the program.

Nearly 1,500 of them are in Drew, Desha, Lincoln, and Cleveland counties

Dr. Simon is one of the only physicians in the state that offers the program to patients.

She hopes more join in the effort to go beyond the stethoscope.

"As physicians, I think we are obligated to give back to the community, so that's one of the ways our group does it," Dr. Simon said.

The program is also offered at Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff.

Dr. Simon also added that parents who don't sign their kids up at birth can sign up their child during a routine doctor's appointment in their office.