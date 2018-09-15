PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas Department of Education assistant commissioner has been appointed the new superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District after it was taken over by the state.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Jeremy Owoh was appointed to the job by Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key during a Friday meeting of the state Board of Education.

The state board removed the interim superintendent of the school district on Thursday and dissolved the district's school board.

The board declared the district was fiscally distressed and unlikely to have enough money to operate by the end of the school year.

Owoh, who's been an assistant superintendent for the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District, says he's excited about the opportunity.

Pine Bluff joins the Dollarway, Earle and Little Rock school districts as being under state control.

