Educator selected to represent Arkansas at Summer Poetry Teachers Institute in Miami

ARKANSAS, USA — The Summer Poetry Teachers Institute invites teachers nationwide to gather and discuss poetry in a series of seminars and workshops.

Over 160 educators were chosen to attend and participate in the event in Miami, Florida this year— including one educator from Arkansas!

Melanie Madkin, a first-grade teacher in Pine Bluff, was the only Arkansas educator in attendance. She was additionally chosen to cite her own poetry in front of everyone.

The goal of this event is to bring poetry back into the classrooms, which ultimately helps improve reading and writing.

The Institute offers participants a fresh approach to reading poems, invaluable materials for teaching, and new ways to invigorate their instructional practices.