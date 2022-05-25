Educators in Arkansas are proactive regarding safety of children in schools

As educators in Arkansas are also feeling the emotions from the shooting in Uvalde, Texas they are speaking out about what they do to protect the children.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The nation continues to be in mourning because of the tragedy that occurred just yesterday, at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Both parents and teachers alike, in Arkansas and other parts of the country, are very concerned with the safety of the children in school.

Lisa Harrison is an educator from Texas, who has worked in education for over twenty years. She teaches Hispanic adults and children at Seis Puentes, a nonprofit organization, that is building bridges between Hispanic communities and general life in Arkansas.

"I use to work in Texas about 5 hours North of Uvalde, in a small community school. This is a devastating loss not only to the community in Texas, but also to schools, the parents, administrators, classified teachers, teachers throughout the United States," said Harrison.

She feels that incidents like the one in Uvalde unfortunately happen far too often, and that gone are the days where parents were allowed to enter schools freely. Schools have increased security measures throughout the years, but she thinks they could still be doing more to keep students safe.

"I feel safe, but I know that students come to school and want to be safe. The parents send their children to school to be safe," said Harrison.

Schools today have incorporated active shooter drills along with monthly fire and tornado drills to prepare students and staff in the event of danger.

"Back in the day we only had tornado drills. You know living in the South, it was a tornado drill or a fire drill. That was it," said Karla Sewell, another educator from Texarkana.

Harrison said, "Once upon a time everybody could walk in and out of a school and school shootings were unheard of."

Sewell said that the hardest part about the realities of having active shooter drills in schools, is having to explain the concept to the younger elementary school kids.

"They're hearing it, and they're like 'An intruder? What's an intruder?' I mean just that word 'intruder' is such a big word for like a second grader or a kindergartener to understand," said Sewell.

She said children will ask questions, and there's times where as a teacher, you may question whether you're the one that should be talking to them or if it should be their parents that bring up certain details.

Both women feel that these discussions have now become the norm in classrooms, but having incidents like the one in Uvalde, will always hit home.

"To know that somebody from your own community, regardless of the race, regardless of where the school was. I know all parents are hurting now," said Harrison.