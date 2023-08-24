Arkansas leaders discuss if AP African American studies course violates state law

Arkansas Sen. Reginald Murdock and other state leaders, including Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, met Tuesday to discuss the course and how it can keep being offered.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Earlier this month, the Arkansas Department of Education said it would no longer recognize African American studies as an advanced placement course, leading to confusion and debate.

A few school districts are still offering the course as state leaders work to make sure it's even possible.

“The plan is for the course to continue,” Arkansas Sen. Reginald Murdock of Marianna said.

Murdock and other leaders, including Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, met Tuesday to discuss the course and how it can keep being offered.

“It was an hour-and-a-half meeting, and we talked about the AP course, specifically,” Murdock said. "[We] went into depth on making sure we understood what the guidelines would be, what the determinants are, for those making decisions about the content.”

The big question is if the course is breaking Arkansas law.

“The fear that it may violate the indoctrination and the teaching of the critical race theory," Murdock said. "Those are the things they want to ensure that the course content doesn't violate... The Department of Education needs to get the information from the college board and review it to make sure it does not violate the law."

Murdock believes it’s not in violation, but the decision is out of his hands. The Arkansas Department of Education has asked school districts offering the course to hand over all course materials by Sept. 8.

"The department values its partnership with districts to provide students accelerated opportunities to earn college credit," Education Secretary Jacob Oliva said.

Meanwhile, Murdock said everyone at Tuesday’s meeting seemed to be on the same page.

“Nobody pushed back against teaching any form of history, black history, etc.,” Murdock said. “It was very comforting to have that in the room.”

According to Murdock, other state leaders plan to work closely on this topic. Sanders agreed, telling us Thursday that she looks forward to continuing working with them and all teachers and school to ensure Arkansas law is followed.