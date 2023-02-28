Arkansas LEARNS Act heavily debated in House Education Committee

The LEARNS act continued its journey through the Arkansas legislature on Tuesday, as the bill was heavily discussed in the House Education Committee.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Although the Arkansas House Education Committee started at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, crowds with concerns and praise for the bill lined the sidewalks outside of the building before then.

Legislators spent hours questioning every part of the 144-page bill, from teacher pay to implementation.

"That's not a very controllable piece that school districts have as far as free and reduced lunch," State Representative Hope Duke, (R-Gravette), said.

"So one of the questions that has been brought up is what about teachers who are above that $50,000 mark?" State Representative Carlton Wing, (R-North Little Rock), continued.

While questions were intense, it was all an effort to make sure that one of the largest pieces of education legislation in Arkansas's history has no questions unanswered.

"We've got 19 other members besides myself who are really invested in the importance of education for our kids," State Representative Keith Brooks, another sponsor of Senate Bill 294, said. "I certainly expect it, and I'm glad we have robust debate on it."

Questions came from nearly every member of the House Education Committee, and public testimony followed on Wednesday afternoon.

As so many had signed up to speak for and against the bill, crowds spilled into the lobby.

"I say the same thing I would say to everybody, thank you for your engagement in the process," Brooks said. "Thank you for your engagement of prioritizing the needs of students above all else."

Others on the committee aren't looking for thank you's— they want answers.

"There are Republicans and Democrats alike who are concerned about accountability and who are concerned about cost," State Representative Vivian Flowers, (D-Pine Bluff), explained.

Flowers was one of many who were asking and looking for more information about the bill. The House committee's questions were more intense than the Senate's— which she said was a good thing.

"I think today, and in this case, aggressive would probably be a good word," Flowers said. "It was necessary, I think it's our job to vet and flesh out legislation."