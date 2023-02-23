Arkansas LEARNS legislation officially passed in Senate

The massive 144-page education bill, which was met with both praise and criticism, officially passed the Senate on Thursday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The highly talked about Arkansas LEARNS Act officially passed in the Senate on Thursday.

The education bill, which has been met with both praise and criticism by many around the state, passed by a margin of 25-7-1, with 2 non-votes.

Senate Bill 294's passing in the Senate comes shortly after the act was subject to hours of debate and testimony from members of the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 294 was sponsored by more than 20 State Senators and over 50 State Representatives.

The legislation spans over 144 pages and provides a framework for the Arkansas' future in education.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders introduced the long-awaited plan in early February, covering topics such as teacher pay, school choice, and what's deemed as "indoctrination" in classrooms.

Staff pay: Teacher's starting salaries will be raised to $50k

Teacher's starting salaries will be raised to $50k School choice: Students no longer have a "maximum" number of transfers in or out of a school district

Students no longer have a "maximum" number of transfers in or out of a school district School safety: Training for school officers and educators to improve safety in classrooms

Training for school officers and educators to improve safety in classrooms Indoctrination: Items that would "indoctrinate students with ideologies such as Critical Race Theory"

These four points have been the hallmark of Gov. Sanders' plan for the state's future, as she's frequently pushed back against "indoctrination" of students.

The bill looks to target concepts such the Critical Race Theory, as it hopes to "provide equal protection" for the students and protect them from discrimination.

In terms of school safety, the bill lines out that public school resource officers will need to complete a 40 hour basic school resource officer training program.

According to the bill, the program is developed, provided, and approved by the state.