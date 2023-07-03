Arkansas Senate passes LEARNS proposal, heads to Gov. Sanders' desk

After hours of discussion, the Arkansas LEARNS Act officially passed out of the Senate on Tuesday afternoon. The bill now heads to Gov. Sanders' desk to be signed.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Following hours of discussion, the Arkansas LEARNS Act officially passed out of the Senate by a margin of 26-8 on Tuesday afternoon.

The bill first made its way out of the House last week, and will now head to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' desk to be signed into law.

"I have my pen ready to sign the boldest, most far-reaching, most conservative education reforms in the country into law after the Senate passes this amended version early next week,” Sanders said. “These sweeping changes will address teachers’ needs, defend parents’ rights, and, most importantly, give our kids the quality education they deserve,” said Governor Sanders.

🚨 My education plan just PASSED WITH OVERWHELMING SUPPORT: 78-21 in the House and 26-8 in the Senate.



A HISTORIC WIN for parents, teachers, and students that will set the education model for the nation, I’m ready to sign it into law tomorrow and end the failed status quo.… https://t.co/6ZQc97vfF6 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 7, 2023

The bill addresses:

Staff pay: Teacher's starting salaries will be raised to $50k

Teacher's starting salaries will be raised to $50k School choice: Students no longer have a "maximum" number of transfers in or out of a school district

Students no longer have a "maximum" number of transfers in or out of a school district School safety: Training for school officers and educators to improve safety in classrooms

Training for school officers and educators to improve safety in classrooms Indoctrination: Items that would "indoctrinate students with ideologies such as Critical Race Theory"

SB294 has continually received praise and pushback from local politicians, education leaders, and everyday Arkansans after Gov. Sanders first laid out the long-awaited plan in early February.