Arkansas Senate passes LEARNS proposal, heads to Gov. Sanders' desk

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Following hours of discussion, the Arkansas LEARNS Act officially passed out of the Senate by a margin of 26-8 on Tuesday afternoon.
The bill first made its way out of the House last week, and will now head to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' desk to be signed into law.
"I have my pen ready to sign the boldest, most far-reaching, most conservative education reforms in the country into law after the Senate passes this amended version early next week,” Sanders said. “These sweeping changes will address teachers’ needs, defend parents’ rights, and, most importantly, give our kids the quality education they deserve,” said Governor Sanders.
The bill addresses:
- Staff pay: Teacher's starting salaries will be raised to $50k
- School choice: Students no longer have a "maximum" number of transfers in or out of a school district
- School safety: Training for school officers and educators to improve safety in classrooms
- Indoctrination: Items that would "indoctrinate students with ideologies such as Critical Race Theory"
SB294 has continually received praise and pushback from local politicians, education leaders, and everyday Arkansans after Gov. Sanders first laid out the long-awaited plan in early February.
To read the complete Arkansas LEARNS bill, please click here.