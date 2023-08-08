Arkansas MLK Commission hosting school supply tour

The Martin Luther King Commission is kicking off its back-to-school supply tour across the state— here's where they'll be located.

ARKANSAS, USA — It's that time of the year again for kids to go back to school— which means it's also time for back-to-school shopping.

The Martin Luther King Commission is kicking off its 2023 Back to School Supply Giveaway Tour today and will have teams at several locations across the state.

There will be three locations in Little Rock, two in North Little Rock, and one in Hot Springs, Stuttgart, and Lowell open from noon to 3 p.m. on August 9.

On August 10, they'll also have locations open in Smackover and Norphlet in the evening.

Please see below for a full list of locations:

August 9 (12 p.m. - 3 p.m.)

Little Rock The Restoration Center at 10610 Chicot Road Crump Park at S. Chester St. and W. 33rd St. The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission at 906 Broadway St.

North Little Rock Brothers Barber Shop at 4720 Camp Robinson Road, Suite D Thankful Salon at 4306 Highway 161

Hot Springs Family Park at 215 Family Park Road

Stuttgart Stuttgart Police Department at 514 S. Main St.



August 10 (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.)